Williams-Sonoma – Consensus Indicates Potential 35.6% Upside

Williams-Sonoma with ticker code (WSM) now have 17 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 205 and 100 and has a mean target at 158.82. Now with the previous closing price of 117.12 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 35.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 130.01 and the 200 day moving average is 137.66. The company has a market capitalisation of $7,947m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.williams-sonomainc.com

The potential market cap would be $10,777m based on the market concensus.

Williams-Sonoma operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand. The company also provides home decor products under the West Elm brand; kids accessories under the Pottery Barn Kids brand; and an organic bedding to multi-purpose furniture under the Pottery Barn Teen brand. In addition, it offers made-to-order lighting, hardware, furniture, and home decors inspired by history under the Rejuvenation brand; and women’s and men’s accessories, travel, entertaining and bar, home décor, and seasonal items under the Mark and Graham brand, as well as operates a 3-D imaging and augmented reality platform for the home furnishings and décor industry. The company markets its products through e-commerce websites, direct-mail catalogs, and retail stores. It operates 544 stores comprising 502 stores in 41states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico; 20 stores in Canada; 19 stores in Australia; 3 stores in the United Kingdom; and 139 franchised stores, as well as e-commerce websites in various countries in the Middle East, the Philippines, Mexico, South Korea, and India. Williams-Sonoma was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.