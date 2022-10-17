Williams-Sonoma – Consensus Indicates Potential 33.6% Upside

Williams-Sonoma with ticker code (WSM) have now 17 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 205 and 110 calculating the average target price we see 163.29. Now with the previous closing price of 122.24 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 33.6%. The day 50 moving average is 142 and the 200 moving average now moves to 140.3. The company has a market capitalisation of $7,825m. Visit the company website at: https://www.williams-sonomainc.com

The potential market cap would be $10,452m based on the market concensus.

Williams-Sonoma operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand. The company also provides home decor products under the West Elm brand; kids accessories under the Pottery Barn Kids brand; and an organic bedding to multi-purpose furniture under the Pottery Barn Teen brand. In addition, it offers made-to-order lighting, hardware, furniture, and home decors inspired by history under the Rejuvenation brand; and women’s and men’s accessories, travel, entertaining and bar, home décor, and seasonal items under the Mark and Graham brand, as well as operates a 3-D imaging and augmented reality platform for the home furnishings and décor industry. The company markets its products through e-commerce websites, direct-mail catalogs, and retail stores. It operates 544 stores comprising 502 stores in 41states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico; 20 stores in Canada; 19 stores in Australia; 3 stores in the United Kingdom; and 139 franchised stores, as well as e-commerce websites in various countries in the Middle East, the Philippines, Mexico, South Korea, and India. Williams-Sonoma was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.