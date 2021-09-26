Williams-Sonoma – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.1% Upside

Williams-Sonoma with ticker code (WSM) now have 17 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 241 and 136 and has a mean target at 190.59. Now with the previous closing price of 188.51 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 1.1%. The 50 day MA is 175.26 and the 200 day MA is 168.1. The company has a market capitalisation of $14,222m. Company Website: http://www.williams-sonomainc.com

Williams-Sonoma operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand. The company also provides home decor products under the West Elm brand; kids’ furniture and accessories, such as bedding, bath accessories, cribs, classic toys, and luggage and lunch bags under the Pottery Barn Kids brand; and a line of furniture and accessories for teen bedrooms, study and lounge spaces, and college dorm rooms under the Pottery Barn Teen brand. In addition, it offers a range of assortments of lighting, hardware, furniture, and home dÃ©cor inspired by history under the Rejuvenation brand; and women’s and men’s accessories, small leather goods, jewelry, key item apparel, paper, entertaining and bar, home dÃ©cor, and seasonal items under the Mark and Graham brand, as well as operates a 3-D imaging and augmented reality platform for the home furnishings and dÃ©cor industry. The company markets its products through e-commerce websites, direct-mail catalogs, and retail stores. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 581 stores comprising 538 stores in 42 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico; 21 stores in Canada; 19 stores in Australia; 3 stores in the United Kingdom; and 136 franchised stores, as well as e-commerce websites in various countries in the Middle East, the Philippines, Mexico, and South Korea. Williams-Sonoma was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.