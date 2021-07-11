Williams Companies (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.1% Upside

Williams Companies (The) found using ticker (WMB) have now 21 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 32 and 26 and has a mean target at 28.62. Given that the stocks previous close was at 26.24 this would imply there is a potential upside of 9.1%. The 50 day MA is 26.93 while the 200 day moving average is 24.12. The market capitalisation for the company is $32,434m. Company Website: http://www.williams.com

The Williams Companies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region. The Northeast G&P segment engages in the midstream gathering, processing, and fractionation activities in the Marcellus Shale region primarily in Pennsylvania and New York, and the Utica Shale region of eastern Ohio. The West segment comprises gas gathering, processing, and treating operations in the Rocky Mountain region of Colorado and Wyoming, the Barnett Shale region of north-central Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale region of South Texas, the Haynesville Shale region of northwest Louisiana, and the Mid-Continent region, which includes the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Permian basins; and natural gas liquid (NGL) and natural gas marketing operations, as well as storage facilities. The company owns and operates 30,000 miles of pipelines, 34 processing facilities, 9 fractionation facilities, and approximately 23 million barrels of NGL storage capacity. The Williams Companies was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.