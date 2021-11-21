Williams Companies (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.2% Upside

Williams Companies (The) found using ticker (WMB) now have 23 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 34 and 28 calculating the average target price we see 31.09. Given that the stocks previous close was at 27.97 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 11.2%. The day 50 moving average is 27.55 and the 200 day MA is 25.56. The market capitalisation for the company is $33,316m. Visit the company website at: http://www.williams.com

The Williams Companies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region. The Northeast G&P segment engages in the midstream gathering, processing, and fractionation activities in the Marcellus Shale region primarily in Pennsylvania and New York, and the Utica Shale region of eastern Ohio. The West segment comprises gas gathering, processing, and treating operations in the Rocky Mountain region of Colorado and Wyoming, the Barnett Shale region of north-central Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale region of South Texas, the Haynesville Shale region of northwest Louisiana, and the Mid-Continent region, which includes the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Permian basins; and natural gas liquid (NGL) and natural gas marketing operations, as well as storage facilities. The company owns and operates 30,000 miles of pipelines, 34 processing facilities, 9 fractionation facilities, and approximately 23 million barrels of NGL storage capacity. The Williams Companies was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.