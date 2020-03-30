William Hill plc 99.3% Potential Upside Indicated by Berenberg

William Hill plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:WMH) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Berenberg. William Hill plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Berenberg have set their target price at 130 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 99.3% from the opening price of 65.24 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 79.06 points and decreased 120.26 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 206.8 GBX while the 52 week low is 28.63 GBX.

William Hill plc has a 50 day moving average of 148.13 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 170.71. There are currently 874,189,537 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 12,136,761. Market capitalisation for LON:WMH is £505,299,019 GBP.

