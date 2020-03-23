William Hill plc 341.2% Potential Upside Indicated by HSBC

William Hill plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:WMH) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at HSBC. William Hill plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. HSBC have set their target price at 150 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 341.2% from today’s opening price of 34 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 152.15 points and decreased 150.25 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 206.8 GBX while the year low share price is currently 28.63 GBX.

William Hill plc has a 50 day moving average of 160.52 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 172.73. There are currently 874,189,537 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 10,469,391. Market capitalisation for LON:WMH is £348,801,638 GBP.

