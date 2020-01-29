William Hill plc 27.9% Potential Upside Indicated by HSBC

William Hill plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:WMH) had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at HSBC. William Hill plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. HSBC have set a target price of 230 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 27.9% from today’s opening price of 179.8 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 6.95 points and decreased 16.1 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 206.8 GBX while the 52 week low is 128.41 GBX.

William Hill plc has a 50 day moving average of 183.27 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 171.69. There are currently 874,146,045 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 3,243,661. Market capitalisation for LON:WMH is £1,553,139,012 GBP.