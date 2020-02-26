William Hill plc 127.9% Potential Upside Indicated by Jefferies International

William Hill plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:WMH) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Jefferies International. William Hill plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Jefferies International have set a target price of 400 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 127.9% from the opening price of 175.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 2 points and decreased 4.5 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 206.8 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 128.41 GBX.

William Hill plc has a 50 day moving average of 184.96 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 174.85. There are currently 874,189,537 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 4,026,475. Market capitalisation for LON:WMH is £1,520,215,551 GBP.

