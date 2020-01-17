William Hill plc 1.4% Potential Upside Indicated by UBS

William Hill plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:WMH) had its stock rating noted as ‘Downgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ today by analysts at UBS. William Hill plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. UBS have set a target price of 190 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 1.4% from today’s opening price of 187.4 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 6.6 points and decreased 14.4 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 206.8 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 128.41 GBX.

William Hill plc has a 50 day moving average of 182.56 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 171.22. There are currently 874,146,045 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 3,476,696. Market capitalisation for LON:WMH is £1,605,806,257 GBP.