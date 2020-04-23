Wilhelmina International – Consenus Indicates Potential -93.5% Downside

Wilhelmina International found using ticker (WHLM) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 0.22 and 0.22 with a mean TP of 0.22. Given that the stocks previous close was at 3.37 this indicates there is a potential downside of -93.5%. The 50 day MA is 3.41 and the 200 day moving average is 4.24. The market cap for the company is $18m. Visit the company website at: http://www.wilhelmina.com

Wilhelmina International primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, artists, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies. The company offers fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services to clients, such as advertising agencies, branded consumer goods companies, fashion designers, Internet sites, retailers, department stores, product catalogs, and magazine publications; and represents artists in the hair, makeup, photography, and stylist arenas to various companies in the media, advertising, retail, pharmaceutical, and music industries. It is also involved in the licensing of the Wilhelmina name to third-parties, such as fashion model agencies; television syndication royalties and production series contracts; and celebrity management activities. The company has operations in Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago, and London, as well as a network of licensees in various local markets in the United States and internationally. Wilhelmina International was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

