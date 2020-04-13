Wilhelmina International – Consenus Indicates Potential -92.9% Downside

Wilhelmina International with ticker code (WHLM) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘None’. The target price ranges between 0.22 and 0.22 calculating the mean target price we have 0.22. With the stocks previous close at 3.08 this would imply there is a potential downside of -92.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 3.58 and the 200 day MA is 4.37. The company has a market capitalisation of $17m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.wilhelmina.com

Wilhelmina International primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, artists, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies. The company offers fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services to clients, such as advertising agencies, branded consumer goods companies, fashion designers, Internet sites, retailers, department stores, product catalogs, and magazine publications; and represents artists in the hair, makeup, photography, and stylist arenas to various companies in the media, advertising, retail, pharmaceutical, and music industries. It is also involved in the licensing of the Wilhelmina name to third-parties, such as fashion model agencies; television syndication royalties and production series contracts; and celebrity management activities. The company has operations in Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago, and London, as well as a network of licensees in various local markets in the United States and internationally. Wilhelmina International was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

