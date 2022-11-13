WideOpenWest – Consensus Indicates Potential 46.9% Upside

WideOpenWest found using ticker (WOW) have now 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 22 and 12 with a mean TP of 17.06. With the stocks previous close at 11.61 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 46.9%. The day 50 moving average is 14.03 and the 200 day MA is 17.83. The company has a market cap of $1,048m. Find out more information at: https://www.wowway.com

The potential market cap would be $1,539m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

WideOpenWest provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs. The company’s telephony services consist of local and long-distance telephone services; business telephony and data services include fiber based, office-to-office metro Ethernet, session initiated protocol trunking, colocation infrastructure, cloud computing, managed backup, and recovery services. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 1.9 million home and business, and 532,900 customers in the states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company was formerly known as WideOpenWest Kite and changed its name to WideOpenWest in March 2017. WideOpenWest was founded in 2001 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.