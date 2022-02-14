WideOpenWest – Consensus Indicates Potential 29.1% Upside

WideOpenWest found using ticker (WOW) now have 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 30 and 14 and has a mean target at 24.6. Given that the stocks previous close was at 19.06 this indicates there is a potential upside of 29.1%. The day 50 moving average is 19.83 while the 200 day moving average is 19.48. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,667m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.wowway.com

The potential market cap would be $2,151m based on the market concensus.

WideOpenWest provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs. The company’s telephony services consist of local and long-distance telephone services; business telephony and data services include fiber based, office-to-office metro Ethernet, session initiated protocol trunking, colocation infrastructure, cloud computing, managed backup, and recovery services. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 3.2 million home and business, and 850,600 customers in the states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company was formerly known as WideOpenWest Kite and changed its name to WideOpenWest in March 2017. WideOpenWest was founded in 2001 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.