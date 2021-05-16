WideOpenWest – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.6% Upside

WideOpenWest found using ticker (WOW) have now 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 26 and 14 with the average target price sitting at 18.72. Now with the previous closing price of 15.15 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 23.6%. The day 50 moving average is 14.1 while the 200 day moving average is 11.67. The market cap for the company is $1,380m. Find out more information at: http://www.wowway.com

WideOpenWest provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs. The company’s telephony services consist of local and long-distance telephone services; business telephony and data services include fiber based, office-to-office metro Ethernet, session initiated protocol trunking, colocation infrastructure, cloud computing, managed backup, and recovery services. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 3.2 million home and business, and 850,600 customers in the states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company was formerly known as WideOpenWest Kite and changed its name to WideOpenWest in March 2017. WideOpenWest was founded in 2001 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.