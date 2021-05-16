Whiting Petroleum Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 791.1% Upside

Whiting Petroleum Corporation found using ticker (WLL) have now 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 2400 and 30 with a mean TP of 338. Given that the stocks previous close was at 37.93 this would imply there is a potential upside of 791.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 36.93 and the 200 moving average now moves to 28.71. The company has a market cap of $1,498m. Visit the company website at: http://www.whiting.com

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers. As of December 31, 2020, it had interests in 2,175 net productive wells on approximately 523,600 net developed acres, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 260.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.