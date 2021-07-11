Twitter
Whiting Petroleum Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.3% Upside

Whiting Petroleum Corporation with ticker code (WLL) have now 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 86 and 38 calculating the mean target price we have 58. Given that the stocks previous close was at 54.58 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 6.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 51.19 and the 200 day MA is 36.86. The company has a market cap of $2,165m. Company Website: http://www.whiting.com

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers. As of December 31, 2020, it had interests in 2,175 net productive wells on approximately 523,600 net developed acres, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 260.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

