Whiting Petroleum Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 44.7% Upside

Whiting Petroleum Corporation with ticker code (WLL) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 123 and 86 calculating the mean target price we have 105.2. With the stocks previous close at 72.68 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 44.7%. The 50 day MA is 79.16 and the 200 moving average now moves to 73.43. The company has a market cap of $m. Find out more information at: https://www.whiting.com

The potential market cap would be $m based on the market concensus.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 1,917 net productive wells on approximately 539,900 net developed acres, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 326.0 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.