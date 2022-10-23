Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Whitestone REIT – Consensus Indicates Potential 48.5% Upside

Broker Ratings

Whitestone REIT found using ticker (WSR) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 15 and 9 with the average target price sitting at 12.58. Now with the previous closing price of 8.47 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 48.5%. The day 50 moving average is 9.51 and the 200 day moving average is 11.06. The market capitalisation for the company is $433m. Company Website: https://www.whitestonereit.com

The potential market cap would be $643m based on the market concensus.

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences. Whitestone is a monthly dividend paying stock and has consistently paid dividends for over 15 years. Whitestone’s strong, balanced and managed capital structure provides stability and flexibility for growth and positions Whitestone to perform well through economic cycles.

