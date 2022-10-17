Whitestone REIT – Consensus Indicates Potential 46.3% Upside

Whitestone REIT found using ticker (WSR) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 15 and 9 with a mean TP of 12.58. Now with the previous closing price of 8.6 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 46.3%. The 50 day MA is 9.72 and the 200 day moving average is 11.09. The company has a market capitalisation of $420m. Company Website: https://www.whitestonereit.com

The potential market cap would be $615m based on the market concensus.

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences. Whitestone is a monthly dividend paying stock and has consistently paid dividends for over 15 years. Whitestone’s strong, balanced and managed capital structure provides stability and flexibility for growth and positions Whitestone to perform well through economic cycles.