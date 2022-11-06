Whitestone REIT – Consensus Indicates Potential 38.9% Upside

Whitestone REIT with ticker code (WSR) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 14 and 9 calculating the average target price we see 12.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 8.82 this would imply there is a potential upside of 38.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 9.19 and the 200 moving average now moves to 11. The company has a market cap of $465m. Company Website: https://www.whitestonereit.com

The potential market cap would be $645m based on the market concensus.

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences. Whitestone is a monthly dividend paying stock and has consistently paid dividends for over 15 years. Whitestone’s strong, balanced and managed capital structure provides stability and flexibility for growth and positions Whitestone to perform well through economic cycles.