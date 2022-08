Whitestone REIT – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.2% Upside

Whitestone REIT found using ticker (WSR) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 15 and 11.5 calculating the average target price we see 13.1. With the stocks previous close at 10.81 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 21.2%. The 50 day MA is 10.74 and the 200 day MA is 11.14. The market cap for the company is $537m. Visit the company website at: https://www.whitestonereit.com

The potential market cap would be $651m based on the market concensus.

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences. Whitestone is a monthly dividend paying stock and has consistently paid dividends for over 15 years. Whitestone’s strong, balanced and managed capital structure provides stability and flexibility for growth and positions Whitestone to perform well through economic cycles.