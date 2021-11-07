Whitestone REIT – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.4% Upside

Whitestone REIT found using ticker (WSR) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 12 and 10.5 calculating the mean target price we have 11.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 9.42 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 19.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 9.85 and the 200 day MA is 9.16. The company has a market cap of $476m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.whitestonereit.com

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences. Whitestone is a monthly dividend paying stock and has consistently paid dividends for over 15 years. Whitestone’s strong, balanced and managed capital structure provides stability and flexibility for growth and positions Whitestone to perform well through economic cycles.