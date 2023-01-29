WhiteHorse Finance – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.2% Upside

WhiteHorse Finance with ticker code (WHF) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 16 and 13 calculating the average target price we see 14.25. With the stocks previous close at 13.29 this would imply there is a potential upside of 7.2%. The 50 day MA is 13.17 while the 200 day moving average is 13.46. The company has a market capitalisation of $309m. Find out more information at: https://www.whitehorsefinance.com

The potential market cap would be $331m based on the market concensus.

WhiteHorse Finance is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It prefers to invest in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.