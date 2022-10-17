Follow us on:

WhiteHorse Finance – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.5% Upside

WhiteHorse Finance with ticker code (WHF) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 16 and 12 calculating the average target price we see 14.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 11.66 this indicates there is a potential upside of 26.5%. The day 50 moving average is 13.31 and the 200 day MA is 14.25. The company has a market cap of $272m. Company Website: https://www.whitehorsefinance.com

The potential market cap would be $344m based on the market concensus.

WhiteHorse Finance is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It prefers to invest in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

