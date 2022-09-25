WhiteHorse Finance – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.9% Upside

WhiteHorse Finance found using ticker (WHF) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 16 and 14 and has a mean target at 15.3. Given that the stocks previous close was at 12.25 this indicates there is a potential upside of 24.9%. The 50 day MA is 14.09 and the 200 day MA is 14.56. The market capitalisation for the company is $279m. Find out more information at: https://www.whitehorsefinance.com

The potential market cap would be $348m based on the market concensus.

WhiteHorse Finance is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It prefers to invest in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.