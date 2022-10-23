WhiteHorse Finance – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.7% Upside

WhiteHorse Finance with ticker code (WHF) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 16 and 12 calculating the mean target price we have 14.75. Now with the previous closing price of 12.22 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 20.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 13.1 and the 200 day moving average is 14.17. The company has a market cap of $281m. Company Website: https://www.whitehorsefinance.com

The potential market cap would be $339m based on the market concensus.

WhiteHorse Finance is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It prefers to invest in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.