WhiteHorse Finance – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.8% Upside

WhiteHorse Finance found using ticker (WHF) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 16 and 12 with the average target price sitting at 14.75. Now with the previous closing price of 12.63 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 16.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 12.62 and the 200 day MA is 14.03. The company has a market capitalisation of $295m. Visit the company website at: https://www.whitehorsefinance.com

The potential market cap would be $344m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

WhiteHorse Finance is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It prefers to invest in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.