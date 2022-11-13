WhiteHorse Finance – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.9% Upside

WhiteHorse Finance with ticker code (WHF) now have 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 16 and 12 calculating the mean target price we have 14.75. Now with the previous closing price of 12.84 this indicates there is a potential upside of 14.9%. The 50 day MA is 12.43 and the 200 moving average now moves to 13.97. The market capitalisation for the company is $291m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.whitehorsefinance.com

The potential market cap would be $334m based on the market concensus.

WhiteHorse Finance is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It prefers to invest in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.