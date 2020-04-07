Whitbread plc 9.6% Potential Upside Indicated by Jefferies International

Whitbread plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:WTB) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ this morning by analysts at Jefferies International. Whitbread plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Jefferies International have set a target price of 2900 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 9.6% from the opening price of 2645 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 620 points and decreased 2145 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 5194 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 1805.5 GBX.

Whitbread plc has a 50 day moving average of 3,793.31 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 4,333.04. There are currently 134,554,833 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,467,302. Market capitalisation for LON:WTB is £3,867,104,952 GBP.

