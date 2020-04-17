Whitbread plc 6.2% Potential Upside Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Whitbread plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:WTB) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘UNDERWEIGHT’ this morning by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. Whitbread plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set their target price at 2800 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 6.2% from today’s opening price of 2637 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 514 points and decreased 1809 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 5194 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 1805.5 GBX.

Whitbread plc has a 50 day moving average of 3,558.46 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 4,270.29. There are currently 182,656,312 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,381,574. Market capitalisation for LON:WTB is £3,763,709,640 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn