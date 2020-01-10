Whitbread plc 4.7% Potential Decrease Indicated by Deutsche Bank

Whitbread plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:WTB) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ today by analysts at Deutsche Bank. Whitbread plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Deutsche Bank have set a target price of 4550 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a downside of -4.7% from the opening price of 4774 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 166 points and increased 582 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 5194 GBX while the year low share price is currently 3927 GBX.

Whitbread plc has a 50 day moving average of 4,638.32 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 4,568.80. There are currently 1,033,950,122 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 580,615. Market capitalisation for LON:WTB is £6,273,260,304 GBP.