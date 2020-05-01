Whitbread plc 22.7% Potential Upside Indicated by UBS

Whitbread plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:WTB) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at UBS. Whitbread plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. UBS have set their target price at 3610 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 22.7% from today’s opening price of 2941 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 212 points and decreased 1579 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 5194 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 1805.5 GBX.

Whitbread plc has a 50 day moving average of 3,171.18 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 4,172.58. There are currently 134,554,833 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,156,774. Market capitalisation for LON:WTB is £3,990,895,368 GBP.

