Whitbread plc 18.5% Potential Upside Indicated by HSBC

Whitbread plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:WTB) had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at HSBC. Whitbread plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. HSBC have set a target price of 5200 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 18.5% from today’s opening price of 4387 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 492 points and increased 338 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 5194 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 3927 GBX.

Whitbread plc has a 50 day moving average of 4,711.42 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 4,548.69. There are currently 133,701,218 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 640,643. Market capitalisation for LON:WTB is £5,940,344,316 GBP.