Whitbread plc 17.9% potential upside indicated by Deutsche

Whitbread plc with ticker (LON:WTB) now has a potential upside of 17.9% according to Deutsche.







Deutsche set a target price of 3,100 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Whitbread plc share price of 2,544 GBX at opening today (20/10/2022) indicates a potential upside of 17.9%. Trading has ranged between 2,246 (52 week low) and 3,449 (52 week high) with an average of 1,092,015 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £5,160,245,441.



Whitbread PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which owns and operates hotels and restaurants. The Company is organized into a single business segment, Premier Inn. Premier Inn provides services in relation to accommodation and food both in the United Kingdom and internationally. The Company’s restaurant brands include Beefeater, Brewers Fayre, Table Table, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar + Block, Premier Inn, hub and Thyme. The Company operates over 800 Premier Inn hotels and over 80,000 rooms across the United Kingdom. Its subsidiaries include Whitbread Group PLC, Premier Inn Hotels Limited, Premier Inn Kier Limited, Silk Street Hotels Limited, Elm Hotel Holdings Limited, Brickwoods Limited, Duttons Brewery Limited, and Silk Street Hotels Limited.







