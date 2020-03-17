Whitbread plc 16.5% Potential Upside Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Whitbread plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:WTB) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘UNDERWEIGHT’ today by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. Whitbread plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set a target price of 2990 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 16.5% from today’s opening price of 2566 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 2154 points and decreased 2392 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 5194 GBX while the year low share price is currently 2115 GBX.

Whitbread plc has a 50 day moving average of 4,347.41 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 4,475.35. There are currently 134,547,139 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,251,436. Market capitalisation for LON:WTB is £3,125,529,133 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn