Whitbread plc 15.7% Potential Upside Indicated by Morgan Stanley

Whitbread plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:WTB) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘EQUAL WEIGHT’ today by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Whitbread plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Morgan Stanley have set a target price of 3200 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 15.7% from the opening price of 2766 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 287 points and decreased 1854 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 5194 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 1805.5 GBX.

Whitbread plc has a 50 day moving average of 3,636.72 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 4,291.49. There are currently 134,554,833 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,437,244. Market capitalisation for LON:WTB is £3,559,815,570 GBP.

