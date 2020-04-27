Whitbread plc 1% Potential Decrease Indicated by Deutsche Bank

Whitbread plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:WTB) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ today by analysts at Deutsche Bank. Whitbread plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Deutsche Bank have set a target price of 2690 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -1.0% from the opening price of 2716 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 252 points and decreased 1573 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 5194 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 1805.5 GBX.

Whitbread plc has a 50 day moving average of 3,319.92 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 4,206.25. There are currently 134,554,833 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,236,196. Market capitalisation for LON:WTB is £3,697,565,904 GBP.

