Whitbread plc 1.5% Potential Upside Indicated by Berenberg

Whitbread plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:WTB) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ today by analysts at Berenberg. Whitbread plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Berenberg have set a target price of 3000 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 1.5% from the opening price of 2956 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 803 points and decreased 1954 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 5194 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 1805.5 GBX.

Whitbread plc has a 50 day moving average of 3,977.21 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 4,384.25. There are currently 134,547,139 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,463,925. Market capitalisation for LON:WTB is £3,887,065,719 GBP.

