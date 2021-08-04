WHITBREAD ORD 76 122/153P – Consensus Indicates Potential 54.1% Upside

WHITBREAD ORD 76 122/153P with EPIC code (LON:WTB) have now 18 analysts covering the company.The target price ranges between £59.00 and £20. with the average target price sitting at £47.41. With the shares previous close at £30.77 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 54.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at £31.10 and the 200 day MA is £32.50. The company has a market capitalisation of £6b. Find out more information at: http://www.whitbread.co.uk

Whitbread operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands. Whitbread was founded in 1742 and is based in Dunstable, the United Kingdom.