WHITBREAD ORD 76 122/153P – Consensus Indicates Potential 44.5% Upside

WHITBREAD ORD 76 122/153P with EPIC code (LON:WTB) now have 18 analysts in total covering the company. The target price ranges between £59.00 and £20. and has a mean target at £47.41. Now with the previous closing price of £32.82 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 44.5%. The day 50 moving average is £32.11 and the 200 moving average now moves to £32.52. The market capitalisation for the company is £7b. Company Website: http://www.whitbread.co.uk

Whitbread operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands. Whitbread was founded in 1742 and is based in Dunstable, the United Kingdom.