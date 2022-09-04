Whirlpool Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 27.2% Upside

Whirlpool Corporation found using ticker (WHR) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 300 and 137 with a mean TP of 197.4. Given that the stocks previous close was at 155.17 this would imply there is a potential upside of 27.2%. The 50 day MA is 164.51 and the 200 day MA is 189.22. The market cap for the company is $8,377m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.whirlpoolcorp.com

The potential market cap would be $10,657m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company’s principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers. It markets and distributes its products primarily under the Whirlpool, Maytag, KitchenAid, JennAir, Amana, Roper, Affresh, Gladiator, Swash, everydrop, Speed Queen, Hotpoint, Bauknecht, Indesit, Ignis, Privileg, Consul, Eslabon de Lujo, Brastemp, Acros, Ariston, Diqua, and Royalstar brands. The company sells its products to retailers, distributors, dealers, builders, and other manufacturers, as well as directly to consumers. Whirlpool Corporation was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Benton Harbor, Michigan.