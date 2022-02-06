Twitter
Whirlpool Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.3% Upside

Broker Ratings

Whirlpool Corporation found using ticker (WHR) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 306 and 195 calculating the mean target price we have 257.67. Now with the previous closing price of 205.62 this would imply there is a potential upside of 25.3%. The day 50 moving average is 221.9 and the 200 day moving average is 222.18. The market cap for the company is $11,918m. Visit the company website at: https://www.whirlpoolcorp.com

The potential market cap would be $14,935m based on the market concensus.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company’s principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers. It markets and distributes its products primarily under the Whirlpool, Maytag, KitchenAid, JennAir, Amana, Roper, Affresh, Gladiator, Swash, everydrop, Speed Queen, Hotpoint, Bauknecht, Indesit, Ignis, Privileg, Consul, Eslabon de Lujo, Brastemp, Acros, Ariston, Diqua, and Royalstar brands. The company sells its products to retailers, distributors, dealers, builders, and other manufacturers, as well as directly to consumers. Whirlpool Corporation was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Benton Harbor, Michigan.

