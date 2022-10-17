Follow us on:

Whirlpool Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.7% Upside

Broker Ratings

Whirlpool Corporation with ticker code (WHR) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 220 and 137 calculating the average target price we see 174.4. Now with the previous closing price of 143.33 this indicates there is a potential upside of 21.7%. The 50 day MA is 152.91 and the 200 moving average now moves to 177.13. The market capitalisation for the company is $7,588m. Find out more information at: https://www.whirlpoolcorp.com

The potential market cap would be $9,233m based on the market concensus.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company’s principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers. It markets and distributes its products primarily under the Whirlpool, Maytag, KitchenAid, JennAir, Amana, Roper, Affresh, Gladiator, Swash, everydrop, Speed Queen, Hotpoint, Bauknecht, Indesit, Ignis, Privileg, Consul, Eslabon de Lujo, Brastemp, Acros, Ariston, Diqua, and Royalstar brands. The company sells its products to retailers, distributors, dealers, builders, and other manufacturers, as well as directly to consumers. Whirlpool Corporation was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Benton Harbor, Michigan.

