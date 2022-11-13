Whirlpool Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -4.2% Downside

Whirlpool Corporation with ticker code (WHR) now have 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 220 and 101 with the average target price sitting at 143.33. With the stocks previous close at 149.65 this would indicate that there is a downside of -4.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 142.01 and the 200 moving average now moves to 168.93. The company has a market cap of $8,530m. Visit the company website at: https://www.whirlpoolcorp.com

The potential market cap would be $8,170m based on the market concensus.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company’s principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers. It markets and distributes its products primarily under the Whirlpool, Maytag, KitchenAid, JennAir, Amana, Roper, Affresh, Gladiator, Swash, everydrop, Speed Queen, Hotpoint, Bauknecht, Indesit, Ignis, Privileg, Consul, Eslabon de Lujo, Brastemp, Acros, Ariston, Diqua, and Royalstar brands. The company sells its products to retailers, distributors, dealers, builders, and other manufacturers, as well as directly to consumers. Whirlpool Corporation was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Benton Harbor, Michigan.