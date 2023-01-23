Whirlpool Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -.9% Downside

Whirlpool Corporation with ticker code (WHR) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 220 and 104 and has a mean target at 144.17. Now with the previous closing price of 145.49 this would imply there is a potential downside of -.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 146.57 while the 200 day moving average is 157.72. The market capitalisation for the company is $8,216m. Visit the company website at: https://www.whirlpoolcorp.com

The potential market cap would be $8,142m based on the market concensus.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company’s principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers. It markets and distributes its products primarily under the Whirlpool, Maytag, KitchenAid, JennAir, Amana, Roper, Affresh, Gladiator, Swash, everydrop, Speed Queen, Hotpoint, Bauknecht, Indesit, Ignis, Privileg, Consul, Eslabon de Lujo, Brastemp, Acros, Ariston, Diqua, and Royalstar brands. The company sells its products to retailers, distributors, dealers, builders, and other manufacturers, as well as directly to consumers. Whirlpool Corporation was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Benton Harbor, Michigan.