Wheeler Real Estate Investment – Consenus Indicates Potential 530.6% Upside

Wheeler Real Estate Investment found using ticker (WHLR) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 9 and 5 with a mean TP of 7. With the stocks previous close at 1.11 this would imply there is a potential upside of 530.6%. The day 50 moving average is 1.17 and the 200 day MA is 1.66. The market capitalisation for the company is $11m. Visit the company website at: http://www.whlr.us

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust is a fully-integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers. Wheeler’s portfolio contains well-located, potentially dominant retail properties in secondary and tertiary markets that generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns, with a particular emphasis on grocery-anchored retail centers.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn