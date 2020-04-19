Wheeler Real Estate Investment – Consenus Indicates Potential 525.0% Upside

Wheeler Real Estate Investment found using ticker (WHLR) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘None’. The target price ranges between 9 and 5 calculating the mean target price we have 7. Now with the previous closing price of 1.12 this indicates there is a potential upside of 525.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 1.15 and the 200 day MA is 1.66. The company has a market capitalisation of $12m. Visit the company website at: http://www.whlr.us

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust is a fully-integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers. Wheeler’s portfolio contains well-located, potentially dominant retail properties in secondary and tertiary markets that generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns, with a particular emphasis on grocery-anchored retail centers.

