Wheeler Real Estate Investment – Consenus Indicates Potential 483.3% Upside

Wheeler Real Estate Investment found using ticker (WHLR) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 9 and 5 calculating the average target price we see 7. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.2 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 483.3%. The day 50 moving average is 1.16 and the 200 day moving average is 1.65. The company has a market cap of $12m. Find out more information at: http://www.whlr.us

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust is a fully-integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers. Wheeler’s portfolio contains well-located, potentially dominant retail properties in secondary and tertiary markets that generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns, with a particular emphasis on grocery-anchored retail centers.

