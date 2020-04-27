Wheeler Real Estate Investment – Consenus Indicates Potential 379.5% Upside

Wheeler Real Estate Investment with ticker code (WHLR) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘None’. The target price ranges between 9 and 5 and has a mean target at 7. Now with the previous closing price of 1.46 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 379.5%. The 50 day MA is 1.14 while the 200 day moving average is 1.65. The company has a market cap of $14m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.whlr.us

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust is a fully-integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers. Wheeler’s portfolio contains well-located, potentially dominant retail properties in secondary and tertiary markets that generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns, with a particular emphasis on grocery-anchored retail centers.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn